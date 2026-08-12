Events. Callicoon Depot offering family-friendly activities at ‘Railroad Day’

Callicoon Depot is hosting a free “Railroad Day” event on Saturday, Aug. 15 featuring music, memorabilia, model trains, giveaways, and tours of the historic Erie Train Depot located at 40 Lower Main Street in Callicoon, N.Y.

Activities for adults and children will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with displays of an antique railroad track car, a new diorama of Callicoon created by artist Jay Brooks, an O Scale model operating train layout, and telegraph and railroad artifacts on exhibit, along with professional musicians Anne & Michael Baglione, Jay Brooks, and Pinetree performing throughout the day.

Slide presentations by Callicoon Depot, Inc. Historian Randal Bushart are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Sing-alongs to popular railroad tunes will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Train whistles and lollipops will be given to kids.

Tours of the 1896 train station that is being restored to serve as a community hub and Upper Delaware Scenic Byway Visitor Center will be offered, and visitors can browse through the donated books sale including railroad themes and Depot merchandise in the freight room.

For more information on the history, renovation project, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming Depot events, visit www.thecallicoondepot.org.