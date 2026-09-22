Farm Arts Collective and Willow Wisp Organic Farm to participate in the American Solar Energy Society National Solar Tour

Farm Arts Collective and Willow Wisp Organic Farm will participate in the ASES (American Solar Energy Society) National Solar Tour, the nation’s largest grassroots renewable energy education event. The event is held the first weekend in October and is organized by the American Solar Energy Society (ASES). The National Solar Tour empowers thousands of homeowners, businesses, schools, and organizations across the country to open their doors and farmgates to demonstrate real‑world solar and sustainability solutions to the public. The map of sites can be found at https://map.nationalsolartour.org.

Local environmental organizations SEEDS and Damascus Citizens for Sustainability are partnering on this exciting local tour and educational event.

Farm Arts Collective, located on Willow Wisp Organic Farm, 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, Pa., invites visitors on Oct. 4 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. to explore how solar energy supports sustainable agriculture, community creativity, and regional clean‑energy innovation. This tour blends education, arts, and environmental stewardship, offering a structured tour and discussion focused on both residential and community solar options. This stop will also include a guided tour with SEEDS Board member Jack Barnett to discuss solar energy and sustainability as well as community solar.

Boyds Mills, the historic homestead of the founders of Highlights magazine is another site open for touring on Oct. 4—it will be a self‑guided stop on the ASES National Solar Tour, offering visitors a look at the retreat center’s substantial solar infrastructure. The site features a ground mounted solar array, complemented by an additional barn roof array located nearby, both of which support campus operations. The retreat center sits, connecting its educational mission to a legacy of children’s publishing and creativity. To attend any of the Wayne County tour sites or explore additional sites throughout the region and nationwide through the National Solar Tour website by visiting www.NationalSolarTour.org.

The ASES National Solar Tour is the largest annual grassroots solar event in the United States. For more than three decades, it has connected communities with real‑world examples of solar technology and sustainable design, helping accelerate the transition to clean energy nationwide.