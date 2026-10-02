Farm Arts Collective to Cultivating Agri-Culture: A Chef-to-Farm Experience

Farm Arts Collective will host a gala fundraiser, Cultivating Agri-Culture: A Chef-to-Farm to Experience, on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Farm Arts Collective on Willow Wisp Organic Farm located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus. Cultivating Agri-Culture: A Chef-to-Farm Experience is a multi-course gala dinner created and prepared by visiting chef Mark Ordaz of Family Meal at Blue Hill NYC (Michelin Star and Green Star). The gala benefits Farm Arts Collective.

Cocktails start on the patio at 6 p.m., followed by a wildly innovative and delicious multi-course family-style meal featuring fresh vegetables and herbs from Willow Wisp Organic Farm. Attire is business casual. Individual tickets are $175; a table for 8 is $2,000. The event sponsor is JMDB (Jeffrey McMahon Design and Build).

About Chef Mark Ordaz

Mark Ordaz is a New York–based chef whose career has taken him through some of the world’s most influential kitchens. He began working with Chef Daniel Boulud at DB Bistro Moderne, with additional time at DB Bistro Singapore, followed by Café Boulud Palm Beach. In 2012, he completed a three-month stage at noma in Copenhagen. He later helped open Atrium in DUMBO with Laurent Kalkatour before joining Momofuku Ko (2014–2017) as sous chef and Momofuku Ssam Bar (2018–2021) as chef de cuisine. Since June 2021, Mark has served as chef de cuisine at Family Meal at Blue Hill, working alongside Chef Dan Barber.

Attendees can purchase tickets via the Farm Arts Collective website www.farmartscollective.org or by using a direct ticket link here: https://shorturl.at/VpwwW.



Interested attendees may also send a check with the names of their guests to Farm Arts Collective, 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, PA 18415.