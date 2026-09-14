Farm Arts Collective to host a seed-saving workshop on Sept. 26

Farm Arts Collective will present a seed-saving workshop on Saturday, Sept 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Willow Wisp Organic Farm, located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, Pa. The workshop will be taught by Adrianne Picciano who is also known as Dirt Diva. Adrianne is a long time garden designer, master gardener and an expert on local plants, our region’s challeneges and advantages for growing vegetation, and best practices for a flourishing garden scape.

Autumn is the time to collect seeds from your favorite and most valued plants. Dirt Diva, Adrianne will lead workshop participants through a step by step process of collecting and cleaning seeds, and she will demonstrate best practices for storage. The practice of saving seeds is an invaluable skill to acquire and hone, it is an ancient tradition that needs remembering. This workshop is designed for gardeners of all levels and is co-presented with Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support of Northeast Pennsylvania.

The workshop fee is $20 and participants can register at www.farmartscollective.org on the calendar page.