Farm to Table Dinner Fostered Community Connection

On the evening of Aug. 22, a buzz of activity occurred at the Pocono Environmental Education Center. Guests and supporters of the center gathered for a sold-out farm to table dinner that featured a four-course meal prepared by the center’s Director of Dining Services, Dave Tojeira, and his talented, dedicated kitchen staff.

The meal featured local products from local farms in Blairstown, New jersey.

What they ate

At the dinner, the open seating plan with 10-person tables allowed attendees to re-connect as well as meet new friends. First time guests and long-time center supporters chatted over courses that were served family-style, such as marinated garlic tri tip over asiago Caesar salad and farm fresh stuffed sweet peppers. The 2-hour dinner finished with a fresh and light, berry-topped lemon posset. Many guests are planning to return for the center’s upcoming Wild Game Dinner scheduled for November 14, 2026.

About the Pocono Environmental Education Center

The Pocono Environmental Education Center, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, is located within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, between Milford and Bushkill, PA. The center advances environmental education, sustainable living and appreciation for nature through hands-on experience in a national park.

For more information, visit PEEC.org, call PEEC at 570-828-2319, or email peec@peec.org.