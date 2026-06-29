Five Pike County students graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School

Five students from Pike County were among Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2026. They were among the 699 graduates from the statewide STEM-focused cyber school celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony on June 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

“The members of the Reach Cyber Class of 2026 are a powerful example of what can happen when students are given the flexibility and support to learn in ways that work best for them,” said Jane Swan, CEO of Reach Cyber Charter School. “They embraced opportunities to pursue their passions, overcome challenges and prepare for futures that reflect their individual goals. We are so proud of them and are excited to see where their journeys take them next.”

Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2026 graduates from Pike County include: Madison Hall, Kasyyah Mackay, Ahzhane Robertson, Keyvonia Robertson and Jedadiyah St Prix.

About Reach Cyber Charter School

Reach Cyber, a statewide cyber charter school serving more than 6,100 students in grades K-12, provides a personalized curriculum designed specifically for the online setting.

Since opening in 2016, Reach Cyber has graduated 5,947 students across Pennsylvania. For more information, visit ReachCyber.org.