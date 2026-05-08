For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation building care center in partnership with Woodloch resort

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, Woodloch, Legacy Resort Collection, and regional community leaders broke ground on the nation’s first-of-its-kind cancer respite center. Called “Pete’s Dream,” the new center will provide a signature, accessible destination for adult cancer patients and their families to cope with cancer together and find strength in community. Set on 32 acres adjacent to Woodloch, Pete’s Dream is scheduled to open in 2027.

For more than 25 years, Pennsylvania-based For Pete’s Sake has provided restorative Respite Experiences to adult cancer patients, their caregivers, and their children. For Pete’s Sake’s current program capacity allows the organization to provide the healing power of respite to approximately 700 people each year. Now, the new Pete’s Dream will dramatically scale that impact, serving more than 4,400 patients and their loved ones annually in a dedicated and purposefully designed space.

“Before my husband Pete passed, we spoke about his vision of creating a special place where families dealing with cancer could step away from the stress of their diagnosis and heal together,” said Marci Schankweiler, founder and CEO of For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation. “Breaking ground means making Pete’s Dream a reality. We’re deeply grateful to Governor Shapiro, Senators Baker and Brown, Representatives Fritz and Olsommer, Woodloch, and the many loyal For Pete’s Sake donors who helped make this moment possible — too many to name, but never too many to thank. Collectively, we are changing cancer care.”

The 34,000-square-foot campus will include an art studio, wellness space, music and library center, family game room, interfaith chapel, swimming pool, and a dining room serving 60,000 meals each year. The center will also include immersive outdoor experiences for adults and children alike.

For Pete’s Sake is executing a multi-year operating agreement with Woodloch, an innovative nonprofit and for-profit collaboration. Woodloch will manage hospitality operations for Pete’s Dream, including maintenance, housekeeping, landscaping, dining, safety, and transportation.

“Woodloch provides an opportunity for our guests to come together with those who matter most to them,” said Woodloch owner Bob Kiesendahl. “That’s something we share with For Pete’s Sake, and we’re proud to have welcomed hundreds of families to Woodloch for respite. As a cancer survivor myself, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful community and family support can be. This groundbreaking is the result of years of partnership and a continued promise to serve even more families facing cancer.”

For Pete’s Sake claims the constrution and one full year of expanded operations of Pete’s Dream will generate $22.1 million in labor income and contribute $6.9 million in tax revenue. The total economic impact of the construction is estimated to be $46.3 million for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



“So many of us have been touched by cancer, which is why I’m proud to stand in support of Pete’s Dream,” said Senator Lisa Baker (R-20). “This cancer respite center will have a profound impact on Pennsylvania and Pike County: creating jobs, generating regional economic growth, and, most importantly, providing a place of community, comfort, and healing for thousands of patients and their families.”



For Pete’s Sake serves adults with all cancer types, partnering with oncology professionals at over 260 hospitals and cancer centers such as Penn Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, St. Luke’s, Jefferson Health, Allegheny Health Network, Alliance Cancer Care, Geisinger, Fox Chase, and UPMC. Patients must be nominated by their oncology team to participate.

For more information about For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation and Pete’s Dream, visit: FPSrespite.org.