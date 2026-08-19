Former PennDOT employee accused of embezzling $33K

Dingmans Ferry resident Tracy Touzalin is accused of embezzling over $33,000 during her time as a PennDOT employee.

State Attorney General Dave Sunday alleges that Touzalin, 55, overcharged her department-issued credit card during her time as a PennDOT roadway programs technician in Pike County from 2023 to 2025.

“This defendant was entrusted with taxpayer dollars that should have supported much-needed infrastructure projects, but instead went into her personal bank account,” Sunday said in an Aug. 12 press release. “This conduct is criminal theft and a betrayal of the public she was hired to serve.”

Authorities say that between June 2023 and March 2025, Touzalin charged a total of $57,920 to PennDOT for janitorial services. Of this amount, $24,470 was paid to cleaners. Touzalin allegedly deposited the difference of $33,450 into her personal bank account.

Touzalin faces felony charges of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a device and forgery.

She was arraigned in Dauphin County Magisterial District Court and released on her own recognizance. A message left for her attorney, Joseph D’Andrea, was not returned.