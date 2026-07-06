Friends of The Pike County Public Library to hold third quarterly meeting on July 13

The Friends of the PCPL will hold their third quarterly meeting for 2026 on Monday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the Community Room, Milford Branch. All are welcome to attend and hear the latest library plans.

The Friends organization is always happy to accept new members. Application forms for membership can be obtained on line, (PCPL.org), or by visiting one of our library branches. It is important to provide the Friends with both summer and winter addresses, if applicable. Potential members should provide current e-mail addresses and indicate a preference for receiving their newsletters by postal or e-mail.