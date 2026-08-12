GAIT Equine Assisted Services is seeking volunteers who have a soft spot for horses and a desire to help others to assist with their therapeutic riding classes.

Classes are held currently held on Wednesday evenings, Thursday evenings, and on Saturday mornings.

GAIT will offer volunteer orientation and safety training on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No prior horse experience is necessary, and the team will provide all the training volunteers need to feel comfortable and confident.

Volunteers must be a minimum of 12 years old, and anyone over the age of 18 must obtain background checks as per Pennsylvania law (must be renewed every 5 years). Returning volunteers are also required to update forms and attend one safety training each year.

To download the Volunteer Application forms, links to obtain these background checks, and more information about volunteering, please visit GAIT’s website at https://gaittrc.org/volunteer.