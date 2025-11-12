Greater Pike announces new scholarship

Local residents Jim Snodgrass and Pat Moulton know the importance of nursing in patient care and they say the mission of Greater Pike Community Foundation has inspired them to do something about it.

The newly created Moulton-Snodgrass Scholarship Fund will award an annual scholarship to a senior at Delaware Valley High School or Wallenpaupack Area High School advancing to an accredited four-year college or university in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

The Westfall couple are not new to giving back. They volunteer at the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Milford, where Moulton can apply her background as a retired nurse and educator in the field of community health nursing. Snodgrass, retired from the financial services industry, explained that having applied for grants for the food pantry, they became familiar with Greater Pike’s mission.

“We were really impressed with the way the foundation worked,” he said. “We personally looked at ourselves and said we’d like to make a difference in the community.”

Moulton emphasized the importance of good nurses, pointing to “...the value and strength they bring to people when they are facing illnesses. We look forward to helping a student choose a health career,” she said.

The couple said the first scholarship will be awarded in 2026.

“We want applicants to show a history of leadership in their school or community ... we’re looking for an individual who shows lots of skills and lots of motivation,” Moulton said.

”We are deeply grateful to Pat and Jim for their generosity and vision in establishing this scholarship,” said Rick Little, Executive Director of Greater Pike Community Foundation. “By investing in young people pursuing careers in healthcare, they’re investing in the health and wellbeing of our entire region.”

Online donations to the Moulton-Snodgrass Scholarship Fund can be made at www.greaterpike.org/scholarships (scroll down to the fund name for the link).

Greater Pike offers individuals, families, and local businesses an opportunity to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information about opening a fund or scholarship, or contributing to an existing fund, contact Rick Little at (570) 832-4686 or log onto www.greaterpike.org.