Greater Pike Community Foundation honors John’s of Arthur Avenue

Greater Pike Community Foundation has named John’s of Arthur Avenue Restaurant & Pizzeria, a hub of Milford cuisine and community service for the past 14 years, as the recipient of the Richard L. Snyder Business Leadership Award. An independently owned and operated business known for its quality food, welcoming service, and deep roots in the Milford community, John’s was founded by owner Colin Smith, whose passion for the craft traces back to his uncle’s bakery.

John’s is not just a dining destination; it’s also a model of community leadership. The restaurant’s Pizza Voucher Fundraiser has raised more than $200,000 to support Delaware Valley athletic programs and other local charities. Each year, John’s helps organize and caters the Rev It Up event, which generates $10,000 to $15,000 annually to support local veterans. And for a decade, the restaurant has catered free veterans’ and senior citizens’ dinners at Delaware Valley High School, offering a tangible expression of gratitude to those who built and served our community.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, John’s launched a Helping Hands initiative providing free meals to those experiencing food insecurity, a program that continues to this day. For the last 12 years, the restaurant has donated to the Chefs Do Dinner benefit for the Center for Developmental Disabilities. John’s regularly discounts food for local fundraising events and extends a standing 10% discount to veterans and teachers. Colin has also mentored Delaware Valley High School students in hospitality and service, giving young people hands-on experience in what it means to run a business with purpose.

“The more you give, the more you get,” Colin says—a philosophy that has guided his restaurant since day one.