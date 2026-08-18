Greater Pike Community Foundation to celebrate 11th annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 13

The Greater Pike Community Foundation (GPCF) will celebrate its 11th annual Awards Dinner on Sunday, September 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis. This is GPCF’s signature community celebration bringing together local residents, nonprofit leaders, community leaders, and local businesses for an evening of connection, gratitude, and impact.

The number 11 has a special symbolic significance which perhaps can be ascribed to the meaning of this year’s event. In numerology and history, 11 represents spiritual awakening and enlightenment and as well as empathy and compassion. It fosters a sense of unity and understanding with others, encouraging acts of kindness and connection.

GPCF was founded in 2013 with its mission to strengthen Pike County through philanthropy, partnerships, and long-term community investment. Executive Director Rick Little credits its success to “People who care and causes that matter.”

Community impact continues to grow

The organization currently has more than 8 million assets across 50 funds.

“Last year was the single largest year of grant making, donating nearly half a million dollars to the community and we hope to surpass that this year,” Little said. Every year, GPCF gives awards in three categories: The Barbara J. Buchanan Community Service Award, An award for non-profit excellence, and The Richard L Snyder Business Leadership Award. This year three individuals are immensely qualified for these prestigious awards: John “Duke” Schneider, the Pike County Historical Society, and John’s of Arthur Avenue Restaurant and Pizzeria, respectively. Their contributions to the community for many years have been outstanding.

Funds impact almost every aspect of Pike County life

The depth and breadth of their 50 funds is amazing. Some examples are Victims of Domestic Violence, Milford Enhancement Committee Maintenance Endowment, Edson and Barbara Whitney International Studies Scholarship, Davis R. Chant Fund for the Arts, The Pedranti Family Fund, The Shuttleworth fund, Pike Opera, Restore the Star fund, Turano Family Fund, PEEC, Pike County Veterans, Black Bear Film Festival, Milford Readers and Writers Festival, and many more. (For a complete list of funds supported by GPCF, go to their website, www.greaterpike.org.)

Almost every aspect of Pike County life is supported by these funds. Little points out that the impact of their work reaches across six areas; medical health and well-being, historic preservation scholarships, community beautification, arts and culture, and social services.

About the awards dinner

The upcoming awards dinner is a lovely way to have 200-300 people celebrate their involvement in the community, to celebrate the honorees, and to raise funds to increase the outreach to the community even further.

Tickets are $150 per person, $1,500 for a table of ten. Donations can be made online https://gpcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list or by calling 570 832 4684 or emailing info@greaterpike.org

Little guarantees a fun and inspiring evening. Guests can enjoy old friends, meeting new friends, and especially being able to continue the GPCF motto of “For Good. Forever.”