Green Trees Early Learning Center opens two new classrooms

Green Trees Early Learning Center is opening of two new classrooms at 502 West Harford Street in Milford. The classrooms are scheduled to open on Aug. 24, expanding Green Trees’ ability to serve approximately 25 additional children and their families.

Green Trees has a long waitlist of families seeking care, and these new classrooms will help reduce that waitlist and make care available to more children in the community.

“Families need high-quality, affordable care that works with their schedules and allows them to go to work knowing their children are safe and cared for,” said Maria Farrell, co-chair of the Green Trees board of directors. “These new classrooms will help us reduce our waitlist and welcome more children and families to Green Trees.”

Green Trees’ main center will continue operating on Route 2001. The new classrooms at 502 West Harford Street will allow the small nonprofit organization to serve additional families while maintaining the personal, community-centered care for which Green Trees is known.

“As teachers, we get to see every day how much it means for a child to have a place where they feel safe, loved and excited to learn,” said Taylor Hartman, a longtime Green Trees teacher. “I’ve watched so many children grow up at Green Trees, and now opening these new classrooms means we get to welcome even more children. So much happens in these early years of a child’s life. Being able to nurture that growth and give children a strong beginning is why this work matters so much.”

“Our community held us up when we needed it most,” said Susie Lyddon, director of Green Trees Early Learning Center. “They surrounded Green Trees with generosity, encouragement, and love, and reminded us that the work we do matters in the world. Not long ago, we were facing the possibility of closing classrooms. Today, because of the people who believed in us and in the children and families we serve, we are opening new doors. But our work isn’t over yet. There are still families waiting for care and so much more we want to do.”

Green Trees Early Learning Center is a nonprofit, Keystone STAR 4 early learning center serving families in Pike County and the surrounding area.