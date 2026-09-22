Grey Towers Laurel Hill Burial Ground Walk returns Oct. 3

Meet the voices of Milford’s past during the Grey Towers Heritage Association’s annual Laurel Hill Burial Ground Walk taking place Saturday, Oct. 3. Two tours are available this year, one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the other from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Visitors will be greeted at the Laurel Hill Burial Ground, one of Milford’s earliest graveyards, by Mourning Mary and her friends who will share fascinating stories about Victorian funeral customs and superstitions. Visitors will then be led on a unique walk through the historic burial ground and stop at designated gravesites at which actors, caped and dressed in black, assume the roles of the interred and tell first-person narrative life stories of Milford’s residents buried from the 1830s to the 1920s.

Guests will also enjoy tasty funeral biscuits and light refreshments during this unique historical experience.

“It’s an intriguing and fun way to bring history to life,” explains Don Allen, Grey Towers Heritage Association Board member and director of the event. “Our guests learn about early settlers of Milford and the surrounding area in a very personal and dynamic way.”

The program will begin at the Grey Towers Visitors’ Pavilion near the main parking lot. Admission to the event is $20 for members, $25 for non-members, and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.greytowers.org/events. This event is not advised for children under 13. The event will be held rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and to wear sturdy shoes, as the burial grounds include uneven terrain.