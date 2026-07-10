Historical interpreters to bring James and Dolley Madison to life

Historical interpreters, Kyle Jenks and Elissa Paulissen, will bring James and Dolley Madison to life during a special presentation on July 19 hosted by the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society at the Delaware Township Municipal, located at 116 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per individual, $25 per family.

James Madison was an American statesman, diplomat, and Founding Father who served as the fourth president of the United States from 1809 to 1817. Dolley Madison, is widely remembered as the most lively of the early First Ladies. As a prominent entertainer and hostess, she helped shape the role of First Lady and served as the model for every future First Lady to come.