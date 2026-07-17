Hotel Fauchère nominated for USA TODAY Reader’s Choice Award

Hotel Fauchère, the historic boutique hotel on Milford’s Broad Street, has been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Top 10 Boutique Hotels of 2026. The hotel is now inviting the public, and especially its neighbors across Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey, to vote daily through the contest period.

Readers can cast a ballot for Hotel Fauchère at 10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-boutique-hotel.

A Gilded Age address with a Delmonico’s pedigree

Hotel Fauchère was founded in 1852 by Louis Fauchère, a Swiss-born chef who trained under the Delmonico brothers at Delmonico’s, the storied New York City restaurant credited with inventing the modern American menu. Fauchère brought that same Gilded Age standard of hospitality north to Milford, opening a summer retreat that drew Delmonico family members themselves as guests. Inside the hotel, the Delmonico Room carries that history forward, named in tribute to the restaurant and the friendship that helped put Milford on the map for well-heeled travelers from New York and Philadelphia.

The Fauchère family operated the hotel for 124 years, hosting guests that included U.S. presidents, Babe Ruth, and Robert Frost, before it closed in 1976. A meticulous, multimillion-dollar restoration returned the landmark to its original grandeur, and the hotel reopened in 2006, pairing 19th-century architecture with a modern boutique sensibility.

“It is an honor to be nominated alongside some of the finest boutique hotels in the country. This recognition belongs to every person who has walked through our doors. As a guest, as a member of our team, and as a neighbor in Milford. We hope the tri-state region will join us and cast a vote for this town,” Steve Rosado of Milford Hospitality Group.

How to vote

Voting is open to the public and free. Fans of Hotel Fauchère can vote once per day for the duration of the contest at 10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-boutique-hotel through August 3.

About Hotel Fauchère

Founded in 1852 by Delmonico’s master chef Louis Fauchère, Hotel Fauchère is a 16-room boutique hotel located in Milford, Pa., at the tri-state crossing of Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. Following a multi-year restoration, the hotel reopened in 2006 and today offers two dining venues, Bar Louis and the Delmonico Room for special events and Sunday brunch.