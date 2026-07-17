Ivy Yetter wins The Lackawaxen River Conservancy Scholarship

The Lackawaxen River Conservancy is pleased to announce that Ivy Yetter, graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, has been awarded the 2026 Lackawaxen River Conservancy Scholarship. Ivy received her award of $500 at the Senior Awards Assembly on June 12. She will attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., where she will major in environmental sciences in preparation for a career in environmental conservation.

Ivy excelled in a strong academic program that emphasized her two loves--science and the performing arts. She earned High Honors Gold Awards in grades 10, 11 and 12 as well as induction on the National Honor Society. Her selection to serve on the Executive Council of the student governments attests to her academic strengths and leadership ability, as well as the respect she has earned from WAHS faculty and fellow students.

In her scholarship application essay, Ivy expressed a deep concern. “As an animal lover, I see the importance of how cows are being overproduced and poorly treated for human benefit.” The profusion of methane emissions and their impact on water supply are pressing issues for Ivy. She believes that everyone needs to act. “If everyone limits their beef consumption, it could make a big difference.”

The Lackawaxen River Conservancy Scholarship is open to graduating seniors who are attending high school in the Lackawaxen Watershed, and who intend to pursue a career in environmental conservation. The eligible high schools are Honesdale High School, Wallenpaupack Area High School, Western Wayne High School and the Canaan Christian Academy.

The Lackawaxen River Conservancy is made up of local residents, past and present, from Pike and Wayne counties. It is an organization that is dedicated to the protection and preservation of the natural splendor of the Lackawaxen River, its watershed and wildlife.