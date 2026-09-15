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Local family donates property to Milford Water Authority

Gift from the estate of Davis R. Chant to help safeguard the local aquifer.

Milford /
| 15 Sep 2026 | 01:34
    Pictured from left in front of the newly erected sign acknowledging the property donation are Tamara Chant, Judy Chant and Holley Chant.
    Pictured from left in front of the newly erected sign acknowledging the property donation are Tamara Chant, Judy Chant and Holley Chant. ( Photo provided.)

The estate of Davis R. Chant, a well-regarded figure in the Milford community, has gifted a 5.81-acre property at the corner of Route 6 and Buist road to the Milford Water Authority to help safeguard the local aquifer.

On Monday, Aug. 24, family and community members gathered for a heartfelt dedication ceremony to honor Davis R. Chant’s memory and celebrate the donation. Among those in attendance were Judy Chant, Holley Chant and Tamara Chant; Commissioners Ron Schmalzle and Matt Osterberg; Milford Water Authority Plant Supervisor Nick May; Executive Director of Milford Community Foundation Rick Little; Carly Longhenry and Lorraine Collins of Davis R. Chant, Realtors; Glenn Khoury of Encore Outdoor Advertising who managed the sign project; Jim Pedranti and Roseann Kalish.

Davis R. Chant remains a deeply respected and much-loved figure in Milford. Throughout his life, he gently found ways to give back to the community he cared for so deeply.