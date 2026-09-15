Local family donates property to Milford Water Authority

The estate of Davis R. Chant, a well-regarded figure in the Milford community, has gifted a 5.81-acre property at the corner of Route 6 and Buist road to the Milford Water Authority to help safeguard the local aquifer.

On Monday, Aug. 24, family and community members gathered for a heartfelt dedication ceremony to honor Davis R. Chant’s memory and celebrate the donation. Among those in attendance were Judy Chant, Holley Chant and Tamara Chant; Commissioners Ron Schmalzle and Matt Osterberg; Milford Water Authority Plant Supervisor Nick May; Executive Director of Milford Community Foundation Rick Little; Carly Longhenry and Lorraine Collins of Davis R. Chant, Realtors; Glenn Khoury of Encore Outdoor Advertising who managed the sign project; Jim Pedranti and Roseann Kalish.

Davis R. Chant remains a deeply respected and much-loved figure in Milford. Throughout his life, he gently found ways to give back to the community he cared for so deeply.