Milford. Habit for Humanity holding garage sale on Sept. 5

Habitat for Humanity of Pike County will be holding a one-day only garage sale on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Habitat Corner, 101 Fisher Lane, Milford.

“We have been collecting and storing and have some awesome and unique items. As always there is something for everyone. We have it all: from living room furniture to bedroom furniture, construction material to windows and doors, kitchenware to tools and so much more,” the organization shared.

All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Pike County in its efforts to build decent affordable housing for those in need in Pike County. This fundraiser is rain or shine.

About Habitat for Humanity of Pike County

Habitat for Humanity of Pike County has been building homes for families in Pike County for almost 30 years. Families work alongside volunteers to build their home. Together they not only build a house but a community as well. Once the home is complete, Habitat homeowners pay an affordable 30-year mortgage.