More than $1.5M in state funding to be awarded to Pike, Wayne counties

Sens. Lisa Baker (R-20) and Rosemary Brown (R-40), along with Reps. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) and Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) announced 14 community improvement projects in Pike and Wayne counties will receive more than $1.5 million in state funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Local Share Account (LSA) Program. The grants will support initiatives ranging from park and road improvements to public safety upgrades and workforce development planning.

“It’s extremely vital that state government continues to provide funding support to make our region stronger, safer, and more prosperous,” the lawmakers said. “As always, we’re all proud to work together to address the needs that have been voiced by the communities that we represent.”

The approved projects in Pike County include:

Middle Smithfield Township: $150,000 to rehabilitate the Bushkill firehouse.



Milford Township: $124,191 for improvements to the municipal facility to improve safety and security.



Pike County Economic Development Authority, on behalf of Forest Hall Realty Inc.: $111,000 for repairing and restoring Forest Hall with a slate roof and renewed copper flashings and repairing the roof drainage system.



Pike County Economic Development Authority, on behalf of Pike Autistic Support Services: $90,000 for creating affordable housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



Pike County Economic Development Authority, on behalf of the Pocono Environmental Education Center: $111,828 for the purchase of two pre-built cabins at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.



Pike County Economic Development Authority, on behalf of Westfall Township Fire Department: $60,000 to renovate the facility to include a training room, ADA-accessible kitchen and a new bathroom.



Shohola Township: $125,000 for purchasing a new backhoe for maintaining safer roads, ensuring uninterrupted essential services for residents.Westfall Township: $50,000 for the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department to purchase a new police vehicle to improve police response time and provide a new and reliable safe vehicle for officers.

The approved projects in Wayne County include:

Canaan Township: $50,000 for the purchase of a tractor and mower.



Dreher Township: $101,824 for the purchase of a municipal truck.



Honesdale Borough: $50,000 for the purchase of a police vehicle.



Manchester Township: $309,828 for a new township building to maximize space and parking.



Paupack Township: $123,410 for the purchase of a utility truck with enhanced equipment to provide logistical support during emergency situations.



Preston Township: $66,000 for improvements to the Preston Township Municipal Park, including pickle ball courts and a walking trail.

The CFA’s LSA program is funded through revenues generated by gaming in Pennsylvania, with grants awarded for projects that advance public interest and community development in eligible counties.