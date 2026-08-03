Narrowsburg. Upper Delaware Council raft trip hosts 30 paddlers

The Upper Delaware Council’s (UDC) 38th Annual Family Raft Trip attracted 30 guests on Aug. 2 to paddle the Upper Delaware River from Narrowsburg to the Ten Mile River Access.

The turnout included 15 adults and 15 children taking advantage of the host livery’s discounted group rates and the trip coordination provided by the UDC. Guests hailed from local, regional, and metropolitan communities.

Lander’s River Trips provided the rafts, paddles, life vests, afternoon shuttles, and pre-launch safety briefings held at their Narrowsburg Campground base.

The UDC organizes this public event on the first Sunday of August each year on alternating sections of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River with the goal of promoting awareness and stewardship through direct contact with the recreational resource.