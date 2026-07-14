Nominations open for 38th Annual River Valley Awards

The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) will accept public nominations through August 5 for its 38th Annual River Valley Awards Ceremony on Sept. 13 at Central House Family Resort in Beach Lake, Pa.

“These awards are intended to honor the contributions that individuals, organizations, communities, and government agencies have made to enhancing the quality of life or protecting the resources in the Upper Delaware River region,” said UDC Executive Director Laurie Ramie. “We would like the entire river community to be involved in the nomination process.”

A fillable nomination form and directory of past award recipients are available at www.upperdelawarecouncil.org, though proposals may take any written form. Supporting documentation and full contact information for nominees are appreciated.

Submit nominations to UDC, P.O. Box 192, 211 Bridge St., Narrowsburg, NY 12764, laurie@upperdelawarecouncil.org, or call (845) 252-3022 with inquiries.

The ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 13, will kick off with a 3 p.m. reception and include a buffet dinner.

The UDC seeks ideas for any of these potential honors which are described to provide inspiration, but it is not necessary to select a specific category.

Distinguished Service Award – Given to an individual who has acted with distinction in support of the goals and objectives of the River Management Plan for the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River or for “lifetime achievement” in the river valley This is the UDC’s highest honor.

Robin M. Daniels Memorial Lifesaving Award – Given to individual(s) who, through an act of selfless heroism, saved the life of a person or persons in imminent peril involving the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

Community Service Award – Given to an individual or group that benefits their river valley communities in meaningful ways.

Cultural Achievement Award – Given to the organization or individual whose work promoted, enhanced, or interpreted the cultural resources of the Upper Delaware River Valley.

Recreation Achievement Award – Given to an organization, individual, or business that made an outstanding effort to facilitate and provide education on recreational opportunities, water safety, and conservation principles.

Outstanding Community Achievement Award – Given to a municipality to recognize significant action taken to protect the river corridor and retain its special character.

Partnership Award – Given to multiple entities instituting new programs or policies, or engaging in cooperative ventures, in support of the River Management Plan’s goals.

Volunteer Award – Given to an individual or organization who contributed significant time and energy in service of the Upper Delaware River Valley on a volunteer basis.

Award(s) of Recognition – Given to those who have made substantial efforts in the past year to enhance the Upper Delaware’s quality of life and assets.