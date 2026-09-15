Northeast PA support line receives $3K grant

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA NEPA) has received a $3,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, to support its Help Line program and its work connecting individuals and families with essential resources throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Robert H. Spitz Foundation for their generous grant in support of Help Line of NEPA,” said Aimie Voelker, Help Line director. “These grants help us to sustain our program to be able to continue to provide vital services to those in our community. As social service needs for our community continue to increase, we are grateful to be able to provide 24/7 coverage so there is always someone available to assist with those needs. We are very appreciative of the support and generosity.”

During the last fiscal year, Help Line assisted 98,728 callers, helping residents navigate challenges ranging from food and housing insecurity to mental health concerns, utility needs, healthcare access, transportation, and other essential services. For individuals and families struggling financially, connecting with the right resource at the right time can provide critical support toward greater stability.

FSA NEPA’s Help Line provides free, confidential information and referral services throughout an 18-county region. Trained resource specialists are available around the clock to listen, assess individual needs, identify appropriate resources, and help callers navigate a complex network of community and human services.