Northeastern Pennsylvania schools receive more than $412K for free period products

Northeastern Pennsylvania schools will receive more than $412,604 to provide free period products for menstruating students. The funding is part of a larger effort by the commonwealth to provide these products at more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Of this funding, Pike County will receive $12, 593.29. Other Northeastern Pennsylvania counties receiving funds include Monroe County ($42,679.05) and Wayne County ($7,301.79)

National studies show that one in four girls struggle to afford period products, and a staggering 23 percent miss class entirely because they lack access to menstrual hygiene essentials.

“Not having access to period products should never lead to a missed day of school. When a student is forced to stay home because she lacks basic health essentials, it doesn’t just derail one lesson—it creates a ripple effect that impacts her grades, graduation, and future,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “By making free period products available to more than 650,000 girls across Pennsylvania, we are removing a silent barrier to education and ensuring every student can stay in class, and focus on learning.”