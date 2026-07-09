Northwell Health continues to build presence in Pike County

Northwell Health, the largest healthcare system in New York, which also serves Connecticut and New Jersey, continues to grow its presence in Pennsylvania, with the opening of a second Pike County location in Hawley.

The Northwell Health Physician Partners Primary and Immediate Care at Hawley, located at 2531 US Route 6, Suite 4, offers residents access to primary care for ongoing health management and immediate care services for non-life-threatening conditions.

In December 2025, Northwell Health opened its Dingmans Ferry practice, led by Michael Mandarano, D.O.

“Our expansion into Pennsylvania isn’t about planting flags; it’s about planting roots,” Kevin Beiner, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Northwell Health. “Our approach to growth is deliberate: can we bring this service to the community safely and effectively? This center is a testament to that thoughtful strategy. It is our promise to become a trusted health partner, and we are committed to bringing more comprehensive care to this region as we grow alongside it.”

Theodore Strange, M.D., regional physician executive of Staten Island at Northwell Health, is leading the clinical efforts in Pike County, with Susan Mowatt, M.D., serving as site lead at the Hawley practice.

Dr. Mowatt is board-certified in family medicine with over 20 years of experience. She earned her medical degree from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, completed her residency at the Williamsport Family Practice Residency Program in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and has years of experience in veterans’ health.