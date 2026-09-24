Northwell Health pilots Saturday hours at Pike County locations

As part of its efforts to expand access to care in Pike County and in response to community feedback, Northwell Health is piloting Saturday hours at its primary and immediate care centers in Dingmans Ferry and Hawley. The two locations will alternate availability, ensuring one site is open every Saturday with a physician or advanced care provider on-site.

Northwell’s Dingmans Ferry office began offering alternating Saturday hours on Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon and the Hawley site began offering the same alternating Saturday schedule on Sept. 19.

The pilot is designed to provide residents with greater flexibility in accessing care while allowing Northwell to evaluate patient utilization and demand. Those findings will help determine the most effective and sustainable approach to continuing weekend access in Pike County.

“Since coming to Pike County, we have heard directly from residents about the importance of having convenient access to care that works with their schedules,” said Brahim Ardolic, M.D., executive vice president and president of Northwell’s metro market. “Offering Saturday hours is another way we can respond to what the community is telling us. This pilot will also help us understand how residents use the additional hours so we can make thoughtful decisions about how we continue to provide this access going forward.”