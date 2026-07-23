PA businesses support the Pocono Environmental Education Center

Thanks to Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, the Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC) provides more opportunities for Pennsylvania students to experience hands-on environmental education, the organization shared in a press release.

PEEC thanked The Dime Bank, Wayne Bank, The Honesdale National Bank, Weis Markets, and Waste Management for contributions totaling $29,000 in 2025. This support enabled more than 1,000 students across Northeast Pennsylvania to participate in classroom outreach and field trips in the 2025-2026 school year that otherwise may not have been financially possible.

PEEC’s educational programs include interactive classroom lessons and hands-on field activities in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, encouraging long-term environmental stewardship. On-site at PEEC, students explore the EcoZone Discovery Room, participate in guided interpretive hikes, and learn through programs such as Stream Study, Geology, Sustainability, and Forest Ecology.

Businesses looking to get involved as a supporter, contact Amber Ameen aameen@peec.org or learn more about the EITC program at https://shorturl.at/UXxwJ.