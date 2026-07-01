PennDot to address Route 739 deficiencies

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to address Route 739’s roadway deficiencies and improve access to residents, businesses and emergency services.

PennDOT’s Route 739 Roadway Improvement Project consists of correcting the cross slope in the right lane to meet current PennDOT roadway standards. Full depth pavement of the right lane, rock lining of the right lane embankment, pavement base drain, and mill and overlay of both left and right lanes will occur. Upon completion of the pavement, high friction surface treatment will be added. The proposed pavement width of 11’ lanes and 4.5’ shoulders will not change as a result of this work. All work will be confined to the existing highway right-of-way.

Construction expected to begin in the spring of 2027

Construction work is anticipated to take place in the spring of 2027. The roadway will be closed to all traffic and detoured during the first phase of construction and is expected to be closed for approximately one week.

Beginning south of the project area, the vehicle detour will follow Route 434 (Well Road) East, to Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) West resulting in a 7.7-mile (10 minute) vehicle detour. Beginning north of the project area, the vehicle detour will follow Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) East, to Route 434 (Well Road) West, resulting in a 7.7-mile (10 minute) vehicle detour.

Public invited to view plans for Route 739

The virtual Route 739 Roadway display will be available online Aug. 3 through Sept. 14. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website at https://shorturl.at/MlFfN.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested.