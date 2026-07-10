Pike County celebrates America at 250

Despite the heatwave, more than 50 groups proudly came out to participate in Pike County’s Semiquincentennial Parade on July 4, in Milford Borough, to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The parade featured a vibrant lineup that included floats, fire and EMS vehicles, local elected officials, county departments, veterans’ organizations, and community groups from across the county. It also offered a variety of entertainment, such as historical reenactors, live musical performances, a stilt walker and the historic Hiawatha Carriage from the Pike County Historical Society.

Dingman Township resident serves as Grand Marshal

Centa Quinn, a lifelong Dingman Township resident, whose ancestry in Pike County extends to Colonial America, was chosen as the Grand Marshal. Quinn’s pride in her community is reflected in decades of civic involvement, public service, and volunteerism, following in the tradition of her family. Quinn retired after 39 years as Chief Clerk to the Pike County Commissioners, and her commitment to civic duty is further underscored by her perfect voting record, never having missed a local, state, or federal election.

Her extensive volunteer work includes decades of involvement with Pike County Republican Women, Milford Community House, Pike County/Milford Public Library, Penn State Agricultural Extension Board, American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days, Milford Garden Club, and Milford Lions Club. Quinn graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1947, and remains an active Alumni Association member. She has also served as an Elder in the Milford Presbyterian Church.

Event featured music, readings to honor America’s 250th

Following the parade, the Milford Community House hosted the Closing Ceremony of Pike County’s 250th Celebration. Commissioner Matthew Osterberg opened the event with welcoming remarks, followed by performances of the National Anthem and God Bless America by Ava Aston. The program also included an abridged reading of the Declaration of Independence by Jack Boyle and an original poem by Chuck O’Neil, reflecting on 250 years of American history.

To conclude the ceremony, The Little Big Band, a 10-piece horn ensemble directed by Bruce Dedrick, performed Motown, classic swing, and patriotic selections. The performance featured vocalists Christine Honders and Broadway’s Mark McGrath, with production led by George Stalter.