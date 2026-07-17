Pike County celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with ‘Gift of the Future’ time capsule project

Pike County is inviting residents, families, schools, churches, businesses, nonprofits, civic organizations, and municipalities to help create a once-in-a-generation historical records, as part of a new community time capsule project.

The project, titled “Pike County’s Gift to the Future – Tell your Story,” will collect photographs, letters, videos, audio recordings, artwork, historical documents, and personal reflections from across Pike County during the nation’s 250th anniversary year and will be opened fifty years later, during the nation’s 300th anniversary celebration on July 4, 2076.

“The purpose of this project is not simply to preserve government records,” said Pike County Commissioner Matthew M. Osterberg. “It is to preserve the stories, memories and experiences, and hopes of the people who call Pike County home.”

Residents are encouraged to participate in any way they choose. Submissions may include family photographs, community event photographs, letters, oral histories, video messages, student essays artwork, church histories, organization histories, business stories, and America 250 memorabilia.

Municipal governments, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, civic groups, and businesses are encouraged to contribute materials that reflect their role in the like of Pike County.

Participants are invited to answer the question:

“If you could leave only one message for the people of Pike County in 2076, what would it be?”

Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 30. Entries can be delivered to the Pike County Commissioners’ Office or mailed to: Pike County Commissioners’ Office, 506 Broad Street, Milford, PA 18337.

The Sealing Ceremony will take place on Dec. 31, 2026.

For additional information on “Pike County’s Gift to the Future,” please visit www.pikepa.org/gifttothefuture.