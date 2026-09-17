Pike County Commissioners chairman calls out controversial language used by opposition to county ICE contract

At the Sept. 16 Pike County Commissioners meeting, Chairman Matt Osterberg addressed controversial language used at previous meetings to discuss the Pike County Correctional Facility and the county’s contract to hold Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) detainees.

“People have every right to disagree with the federal government’s immigration policies,” Osterberg said, reading from a written statement. “They have every right to oppose Pike County’s agreement with the federal government, to attend our meetings, to demonstrate peacefully, to hold signs expressing their views. I respect and will defend those rights, whether I agree with the message or not.”

He continued, “Having the right to say something does not mean that the words are responsible, accurate or harmless...The words, ‘Nazi,’ ‘concentration camp’ and ‘Dachau’ carry some of the darkest and most painful meaning in human history. They should not be used casually as labels for neighbors simply because we disagree with them politically.”

He urged residents to stop using inflammatory language and turning neighbors into enemies, warning that such language could lead to public safety issues in places where there was once simply political debate.

Commissioner Ron Schmalzle agreed with Osterberg’s statement, saying that he hopes that people can move forward in a friendlier way. Commissioner Caceres also agreed with the sentiment, but added that she has received threatening letters for speaking up on certain issues and said it is unacceptable on both sides.

Residents disagree over need for ICE contract

Residents have vocalized their opposition to the county’s agreement with the federal government to house ICE detainees at the Pike County Correctional Facility. Some suggested the county is complicit in the Trump administration’s controversial handling of immigration policy.

The commissioners have addressed these concerns by saying that the money from the ICE contract keeps taxes lower because of the income it brings into the county. According to the 2026 budget report, the contract will yield more than $13 million to Pike County from the federal government. Some residents have called for a budget review to identify alternative revenue sources, should the contract with ICE be terminated. Osterberg said the only option would be to drastically raise taxes.

At the Commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, resident Belle Hodges Smith spoke about the tour of the correctional facility facilitated by Commissioner Christa Caceres and Warden Craig Lowe. She said that the facility was exceptionally well run, making it “the best-run ICE facility in the United States.”

Osterberg agreed, saying that he was glad it was the best-run facility in the nation. Hodges Smith then replied, “That’s what they said about Dachau,” leading to pushback from Osterberg and Solicitor Thomas Farley, who said the comparison insulting to the warden and the county as a whole.

The conversation continued at the meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2, where the commissioners again fielded comments about the correctional facility and the inmates it houses. Caceres said while she opposes the agreement, she also recognizes its financial necessity for the county. She said she supports a study to find potential alternatives, but remained firm that the most responsible thing to do for the county’s residents is to accept those funds until a better alternative arises.