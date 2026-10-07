Pike County Conservation District announces Achievement Award winners

Pike County Conservation District (PCCD) announced the recipients of the 2026 PCCD Conservation Achievement Awards. Established in 2024, these awards recognize individuals, groups, and organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication to conservation in Pike County. These awards celebrate those who go above and beyond to conserve our natural resources. Awards are presented in three categories: the Conservation Achievement Award, the Educator Conservation Achievement Award, and the Youth Conservation Award.

The 2026 Conservation Achievement Award has been awarded to the Stewards of Twin Lakes. The stewards recently completed projects at both Park Estates and Sagamore Estates that tackled the issue of stormwater runoff. Accumulated sludge was removed and Best Management Practices (BMPs) such as silt socks, catch basins, and native plants were installed to slow the flow and filter overflow from runoff. Together, these efforts have helped keep water entering Twin Lakes cleaner by preventing sludge, chemicals, and other pollutants from reaching the lake. In addition, the Stewards of Twin Lakes have been increasing awareness of environmental issues through education programs and handouts, including an illustrated book. Kirk Mackey accepted the award on behalf of the Steward of Twin Lakes.

The 2026 Educator Conservation Achievement Award has been awarded to Lacawac Sanctuary’s PLEON Citizen Science Program. The PLEON Citizen Science Program empowers residents, students, volunteers, and lakefront property owners to collect water quality data on Lake Wallenpaupack. Through accessible training workshops, hands-on sampling instruction, and partnerships with schools and environmental organizations, the program builds environmental literacy, fosters community involvement, and strengthens connections between scientists and citizens. Theresa Black accepted the award on behalf of Lacawac Sanctuary’s PLEON Citizen Science Program.

The 2026 Youth Conservation Achievement Award has been awarded to Nathaniel Carso. As the only Northeast Pennsylvania “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” Young Ambassador, Nathaniel has advocated for sustainability through education, assessment, and civic involvement and has empowered community conservation within Pike County. From attending monthly training sessions at Penn State and teaching students about Gifford Pinchot to organizing a clean-up day in Matamoras and creating his own website and innovative environmental podcast, Nathaniel has consistently demonstrated his commitment to his community.

Nominations for the 2027 Conservation Achievement Awards open on Jan. 4, 2027. For more information, please visit the district website or reach out with any questions. Nominations will be accepted through June 1, 2027, and award recipients will be announced in the fall of 2027.

Thank you to all who contribute to conservation efforts and help ensure a thriving, sustainable future for our natural resources.