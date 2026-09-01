Pike County Democrats honor activist Sean Strub

Few people have a resume to match that of Sean Strub. Political leader, author, publisher, documentary film and play producer, entrepreneur, historic and nature preservationist, supporter of indigenous people, HIV/AIDS survivor and activist, and mayor of Milford for nearly a decade.

All of those accomplishments were cited as the Pike County Democratic Party honored Strub with the organization’s first Lifetime Impact Award at a gala celebration on Saturday, Aug. 22. Ninety-five people attended the event.

A lifetime of contributions from Iowa, to NYC, to Milford

Mayor Sean Strub was introduced to the attendees by Larry Krasner, District Attorney for Philadelphia. Krasner opened with a story about the Strub’s’ family department store, in Iowa City, Iowa. Above the main entrance there was a sign proudly proclaiming that Strub’s was “A Store for Everybody.” This became a theme of Sean Strub’s lifetime of contributions, across many decades and locations.

Strub’s life has, indeed, been a very active and productive one. In addition to the previous list of achievements, he was an early member of ACT UP—New York and, in 1990, became the first openly gay HIV+ person to run for Congress. Strub has never shied away from challenges or controversy.

PCDC Chairwoman Lisa Miller says the Lifetime Impact Award was being given to Strub for his activities far beyond the political sphere. Early in his Milford life he was responsible for the restoration of the abandoned Hotel Fauchere, a turning point in the economic redevelopment and current tourism focus of Milford Borough. He has championed the Milford Enhancement Committee, which is responsible for the interesting historic touches, streetscape improvements, and preservation of much of the natural beauty of the city.

Sean helped to establish the music, literary, and film festivals in Pike County along with Pike Opera. Early on, he published Milford Magazine and served for a decade on the board of the Greater Pike Community Foundation. His local leadership included reconciliation and a renewed relationship with the local Lenee Lenape people, leading to a permanent exhibit at the Pike County Historical Society Museum, a land giveback and Sean’s production of the documentary film, “Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story.”

Gala honors Don and Nancy Simon

Also honored at the gala were Don and Nancy Simon, of Greentown. Pike County Commissioner Christa Caceres presented the Community Service Award to the Simons, noting they have been on the Pike County Democratic Committee for nearly 50 years. During their 55-year marriage they have served the Democratic Party through participation in meetings, election drives, special events, and changing politics. Nancy is a retired school principal while Don is a retired operating engineer.

The presentations concluded with remarks from PA State House Representative Tarah Probst, State House District 139 candidate Dominque Azzolini, and video remarks from Congressional Candidate Paige Cognetti.

Probst’s commentary closed with a reminder that members need to stress that “Pike County residents are hurting, and ready for change.” That’s the party’s unofficial slogan heading into the midterm elections as Pike Democrats hope to unseat a number of Republican office holders.