Pike County Democrats moves into former bookstore

Pike Democrats have signed a lease on a former bookstore, a two-story frame house at 214 East Harford Street that will serve as headquarters for the party’s 2026 election campaign.

“We’re just starting to move in now,” said party chair Lisa Miller, “but in a couple of weeks this facility will really come to life.” An opening reception is planned for a date to be announced soon.

“This is going to be a busy place,” said Miller. The facility will be used for traditional activities like providing and distributing campaign literature such as posters, signs, buttons, and T-shirts, and also for mail stuffing parties, strategy sessions, and phone banking. In addition, it will serve as a training center for Democrats who have volunteered for canvassing and phone banking.

The Democratic leader added, “While we’ll support our entire ticket here, our major focus will be ousting a Trump yes-man, Robert Bresnahan, who has spent his two years in office increasing his fortune and ignoring his constituents. Pike County is hurting and he neither seems to know nor care. Worse, he’s co-sponsored a bill aimed at denying many local citizens the vote. Our candidate, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, will work to clean up Washington the way she cleaned up Scranton.”

Contact information, such as phone and fax numbers and office hours, will be announced soon.