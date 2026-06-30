Pike County Habitat for Humanity begins building 39th home

Habitat for Humanity in Pike County is building its 39th home, making the dream of homeownership a reality for another local family. Each year, Habitat constructs one or two such homes, using only volunteers and resources from the local community.

“It’s gratifying to see the walls and roof go up on another home,” noted Jim Lariviere, who provides overall construction supervision. “Next we’ll work on the siding and electricity,” he added.

John Ryan, a Habitat volunteer, pointed out that volunteers come with a variety of experiences and skills. “No construction skills or background are required and there are tasks for everyone, regardless of experience,” John added.

The work of Habitat is funded in large part from a nontaxpayer account generated by the Pike County Commissioners. Additional funding comes from local donations and the proceeds from three annual “garage sales” at the Habitat headquarters at 101 Fisher Lane, outside of Milford in Pike County on Route 2001.

For further information on Habitat for Humanity in Pike County, call 570-828-1623 or write to hfhpc@ptd.net.