Pike County man who killed a motorcyclist while driving on drugs sentenced

U.S District Judge Karoline Mehalchick sentenced Bushkill resident Christopher Thomas to 57 months (four years and nine months) in prison on July 22 for killing a motorcyclist while driving high on drugs in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in June of 2024.

Thomas pleaded guilty in February to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

“Multiple cars and two motorcycles had come to a stop more than 400 feet in front of Thomas to let deer cross the road. Thomas did not stop but continued to travel at a high rate of speed,” according to a July 27 U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania press release. “Thomas crashed full speed into one of the motorcyclists, who was pronounced dead on scene. A subsequent blood draw from Thomas and forensic analysis revealed Thomas had significant levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.”

The press release said while imposing the sentence at the top of Thomas’s sentencing guideline range, Mehalchick noted the deadly nature of the offense, the need to provide just punishment, and the need to deter Thomas and others from committing similar offenses.

The name of the victim was not given. The National Park Service and state police investigated the case