Pike County. PA DEP inviting comments on substation transmission line project

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is inviting comments on an individual storm water permit for the Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC Bushkill Falls to Birchwood Lakes Substation transmission line project in Lehman and Delaware Townships, Pike County.

The company is proposing to construct a substation expansion and rebuild/upgrade the existing electrical transmission line connecting the Bushkill Falls Substation to the expanded Birchwood Lakes Substation. The transmission line extends approximately 10.4 miles between the substations.

The project will encompass 80.62 acres and will impact Little Bushkill, Delaware River. Toms Creek, Hornbecks Creek, Dingmans Creek and various wetlands deemed to be of exceptional value.

The draft permit requires implementation of an erosion and sediment control plan and a post-construction stormwater management plan and compliance with federal technology-based effluent standards.

No hearing has been scheduled on the application, but one may be requested.

Comments are due Sept. 7 and should be sent to DEP Northeast Regional Office, 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or by email to: RA-EPWW-NERO@pa.gov.