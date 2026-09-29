Pike County Public Library celebrates 125 years of serving the community

Pike County Public Library marked its 125th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 12, with a joyful community birthday celebration during Milford’s Septemberfest.

Families, longtime library supporters and community members gathered at the library’s East Harford Street location for music, children’s activities, treats, a Friends of the Library book sale and more.

At one point, attendees gathered together to sing “Happy Birthday” to the library and its staff.

Children filled the library’s front lawn with hula hoops, outdoor games and other activities, including toys and play materials lent by Pike County PA 4-H Extension.

DJ Digital Diva, based in Middletown, N.Y., provided music throughout the celebration, while young illustrator Ava Niosi joined families for a special storytime featuring “Peter the Pickle Vampire,” the children’s book she illustrated with her father, author Nicholas Niosi.

The community also helped make the birthday celebration especially sweet. Deez Donuts of Milford donated a large box of apple cider donuts, while home bakers and library supporters contributed an assortment of homemade treats. Among those contributing baked goods was Martha Dubensky, founder and president of GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center.

The library also received proclamations recognizing its 125th anniversary from the offices of U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, state Sen. Lisa Baker and state Rep. Jeff Olsommer.

“The support we felt throughout the day was incredible,” said Nicole Heyer, executive director of Pike County Public Library. “It was such a happy day and really reflected what makes this community special. From the businesses and organizations that contributed, to the home bakers, volunteers, longtime supporters and families who came out to celebrate, so many people played a part. That kind of community support is what has sustained this library for 125 years and will carry it into the future.”

For more information about Pike County Public Library and upcoming programs, visit pcpl.org or contact Heyer at director@pcpl.org or (570) 296-8211.