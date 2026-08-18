Pike County to receive $3M for Winona Falls Road Bridge project

Pike County will receive $3 million to replace the superstructure on the Winona Falls Road Bridge. The funding is part of a nearly $54 million state investment in 50 transportation projects across Pennsylvania through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Together, these new investments will improve safety, strengthen local economies, and enhance mobility across the commonwealth, connecting communities and people to opportunity.

“When we invest in safer roads, bridges, ports, and transit, we’re creating jobs, strengthening local economies, and making it easier for people to get where they need to go — whether that’s to work, school, or a small business on Main Street,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “These projects connect communities across the Commonwealth and keep Pennsylvania moving forward safely and efficiently, no matter how they get around.”

The 2026-27 budget signed by Governor Shapiro allocates $775 million over the next two fiscal years for shovel-ready projects to repair state-owned roads across Pennsylvania.

Next round of grants open Sept. 14

PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of Multimodal Transportation Fund grants on Sept. 14, at 8 a.m. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. Grant recipients for funding available in summer 2027 are expected to be announced next year. To learn more about the projects and programs improving transportation across Pennsylvania, visit the PennDOT website.