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Pike/Wayne County schools to receive funding to promote safer learning environments

Pike County /
| 14 Aug 2026 | 03:00
    Schools serving the Pennsylvania’s 139th Legislative District will receive funding for behavioral health support and safer learning environments.
    Schools serving the Pennsylvania’s 139th Legislative District will receive funding for behavioral health support and safer learning environments. ( Pixababy photo.)

Schools serving the Pennsylvania’s 139th Legislative District will receive funding for behavioral health support and safer learning environments, Representative Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) said.

“These investments reflect a strong commitment to ensuring that every student and staff member has a safe, supportive environment where they can learn, work and thrive,” said Olsommer. “Strengthening behavioral health resources and school security measures is essential to meeting the needs of our communities today and into the future.”

The grants were approved through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee. The committee administers programs designed to improve school safety and security, strengthen behavioral health support, and provide training and technical assistance to schools across Pennsylvania.

The award amount for each school district is as follows:
Delaware Valley School District - $280,098.
North Pocono School District - $225,258.
Wallenpaupack Area School District - $217,734.
Wayne Highlands School District - $203,092.
Western Wayne School District - $176,564.