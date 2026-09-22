Pocono Environmental Education Center names new director of education

Sinead Roche, currently serving in the role of the Pocono Environmental Education Center’s (PEEC) summer camp manager will take on the role of director of education.

PEEC’s current director of education, Holli Saar, has served in her capacity since November of 2024.

Roche stated, “I’m most excited to be able to share PEEC with an even wider audience. It was such a privilege being able to spend the past two summers creating opportunities to learn and explore the outdoors as PEEC’s summer camp manager, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in these experiences year-round as the director of education.”