Pocono Environmental Education Center upgrades outdoor trail map info center

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Pocono Environmental Education Center’s (PEEC) outdoor trail map info center was upgraded. Thanks to financial support from Girl Scouts Camp Hidden Falls alumnae, Babbling Book Cottages and the Thoma family, the center was able to install a hand-carved, topographical trail map on the front porch of the main educational building, along with a weather-proof display case for updates and PEEC program information.

Approximately 40 people gathered for the dedication ceremony. PEEC’s Chief Executive Officer Amanda Subjin, welcomed everyone with special thanks to all the donors and supporters. The Girl Scout Camp Hidden Falls alumnae, visiting PEEC for a reunion weekend, delighted the crowd with several Girl Scout songs. The final piece of the morning event was a short hike around Thoma Pond.

For more information, visit PEEC.org, call PEEC at 570-828-2319, or email peec@peec.org.