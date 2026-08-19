Registration now open for the Jon McCombs Memorial 5K benefiting future paramedics

Registration is now open for the inaugural Jon McCombs Memorial 5K.

The run/walk, presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network - Part of Jefferson Health., will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Levee Loop Trailhead in Dansbury Park, East Stroudsburg. The community is invited to run or walk in honor of Jon McCombs while supporting the future of emergency medical services.

Who was Jon McCombs?

Jonathan “Jon” McCombs dedicated his life to serving others through emergency medical services and was a respected leader within Suburban EMS, where he served as Operations Manager for Monroe County.

He also served as President of the Monroe County Ambulance Association. The memorial 5K celebrates his commitment to service while raising scholarship funds for future paramedics.

The event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Proceeds will help educate and train the next generation of EMS professionals, ensuring Jon’s legacy continues through those who choose a career in emergency medical services.

Registration is $30 through Aug. 15, $35 from August 16 through Sept. 11, and $40 on race day.

Community members can register online at https://events.elitefeats.com/26jonmccombs.

For more information, email jonmccombs5k@suburbanems.org.



About Suburban EMS

Founded in 1953, Suburban EMS is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing advanced emergency medical services across 19 municipalities throughout Monroe County and the surrounding region.

Suburban EMS has served northeastern Pennsylvania since 1953, providing advanced emergency medical services to more than 126,000 residents across 19 municipalities. As an independent nonprofit organization, Suburban EMS is committed to delivering exceptional patient care while investing in the future of emergency medical services through education, training, and community outreach.