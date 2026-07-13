Rob Bresnahan secures $2M in funding for Wallenpaupack Creek Bridge

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan, Jr. has secured $2 million in federal funding for the completion of repairs for the State Route (SR) 6 over Wallenpaupack Creek Bridge. The funding will go towards the deck rehabilitation of two structures that connect Wayne and Pike Counties over Wallenpaupack Creek, according to a statement released by Bresnahan’s office.

“For the people who live, work, and travel here, this is more than just a bridge, it’s a connection people count on every day,” said Bresnahan. “Every day, thousands of people cross this bridge on their way to and from Lake Wallenpaupack, supporting local businesses and the communities that depend on tourism. These repairs will keep this economic investment moving, extending the life of the bridge and keeping it safe and reliable. Today’s announcement is the result of strong partnerships between local, state, federal, county, and community partners, and I want to thank everyone who has pushed this project to the finish line.”

The structures, which were originally built in 1959, were last rehabilitated in 1984 and currently carry nearly 10,000 vehicles across the bridge each day. Recently added to the National Highway System, the bridge is classified as a Principal Arterial due to its significance to the nation’s economy, defense and mobility.

Bresnahan secured the $2 million in funding through a Community Project Funding request in the FY 2026 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development appropriations bill. The legislation, which was signed into law in February, was included as part of a larger package alongside appropriations bills for Defense, Financial Services, National Security, and Labor, Health and Human Services.