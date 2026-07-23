S.A.F.E. honors community leaders and organizations at Angels of Autism Gala

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, S.A.F.E. (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere) honored community leaders and organizations at its signature event, the Angels of Autism Gala. The evening honored individuals and organizations making transformative contributions to the autism community across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Olivia Caraballo, an autistic support teachers, earned the Lisa M. Urbanski Memorial Beacon of Learning award, which recognizes an outstanding special education teacher, school psychologist, aide/paraprofessional or school counselor for exceptional innovation in classroom practices and dedicated guidance in educating individuals on the autism spectrum.

The Community Cornerstone in Philanthropy Award was presented to Christian’s Crayons for Autism. This award recognizes a private or community philanthropic organization for its outstanding support and funding of charitable organizations that benefit individuals on the autism spectrum.

Coffee Inclusive earned the award for Culture of Acceptance in Business for demonstrating their commitment to fostering a genuinely inclusive environment for individuals on the autisms spectrum—not only through employment, but also through innovative practices that break down traditional barriers and create meaningful opportunities.

The Excellence in Wellbeing, which honors a medical professional who has demonstrated outstanding understanding, compassion, innovation, and care in serving individuals with autism, was awarded to Dr. Jeanette Linskey-Sanders.

Scott Zoscin, a special education teacher at Weatherly Area School District, earned the Inclusion Matters in Education award.

The Progressive Pathfinders award recognizing a therapist or counselor who has dedicated themselves to helping individuals with autism reach their full potential was awarded to Mary Vanesko MOT, OTR/L, CIMI.

The Dolphus Teart Heart of the Community recognizing a volunteer’s dedication and hard work, highlighting their passion and empathy in serving the autism community was awarded to Tara Quinn.

About Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere (S.A.F.E.)Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere (S.A.F.E.) is a nonprofit organization founded in1995 to support and empower families affected by autism spectrum disorders through advocacy, education, resources, and inclusive community programming. To learn more, visit https://autismsafe.org.