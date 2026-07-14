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School is in session at the Little Red Schoolhouse

Milford. The Pike County Historical Society is offering an educational summer program at the historic Schocopee one-room schoolhouse, on July 31.

Milford /
| 14 Jul 2026 | 04:07
    The Pike County Historical Society is offering an educational summer program at the Schocopee schoolhouse.
    The Pike County Historical Society is offering an educational summer program at the Schocopee schoolhouse. ( Photo provided.)

The Pike County Historical Society is offering a fun and educational summer program for children ages eight and up at the historic Schocopee one-room schoolhouse located in Apple Valley Village.

Participants will step back into the late 1800s and experience what school was like for students who learned, worked, and played in a single classroom.

The importance of one-room schools

One-room schoolhouses were at the heart of rural community life. In one small classroom, children in grades one through eight learned together from a single teacher, practicing reading, writing, and arithmetic before moving on to subjects such as science, geography, and literature.

Step into a school Day from long ago

Pike County Historical Society interns will lead participating children in making chores fun, learning, playing classic 1800s games and having a fun historical time in an authentic 1860s schoolhouse.

Program information

Registration is required for the program and it will be offered on Friday July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call 570-296-8126 and leave your name, and number of children attending; or email pikemuse@ptd.net.