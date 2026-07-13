Scout helps protect Good Shepherd Church basement from water intrusion

On June 21, Evan Deckinger of Milford Scout Troop 1071 completed his Eagle Scout service project at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Evan designed and built nine window well covers to protect the church’s basement from water intrusion and the occasional stray cat.

The Eagle Scout Service Project is the final and most significant requirement a scout must complete before earning the rank of Eagle. The process is extensive, requiring the scout to develop a project idea, gain approval from a scout board of review, organize fundraising, create a detailed execution plan, lead volunteers through the work, and submit a written summary of the completed project.

With his project now finished, Evan’s last remaining step is his Eagle Board of Review, a formal interview process that determines whether he earns the rank of Eagle Scout. That review is scheduled for later this summer.