Secret Garden Tour returns July 11

The annual Secret Garden Tour, sponsored by the Milford Garden Club, is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 10:00-4:00 (rain or shine). Celebrating their 32nd year, this event gathers garden lovers from the tri-state area and beyond, welcoming them into the unique gardens of our members and supporters.

“Day of” tickets are available for $25.00 at Remembrance Place located on the corner of West Ann Street and Elderberry Alley (behind Stroyan Funeral Home). Advanced tickets are $20 per person (children under 12 welcome and free) and can be purchased by sending a check postmarked by July 2 to Milford Garden Club, PO Box 764, Milford, PA 18337. Advanced tickets are also available for purchase at Willow (317 Broad Street, Milford).

This self-guided tour of beautifully unique gardens takes visitors throughout Milford Borough and its surrounds. Seven gardens in total, four are hidden backyard gems in walking distance of Remembrance Place and three others take you on a scenic tour of our area. All are hidden backyard gems maintained by dedicated homeowners.

Club members have also prepared raffle baskets at Remembrance Place. Each offer some thoughtful and special items, including gift certificates to local shops. Proceeds go to support our beautification program and scholarship opportunities.

For more information, contact milfordgarden@gmail.com.