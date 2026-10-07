SEEDS host 15th annual Book Share

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) hosted the 15th annual Book Share this past September at the Wayne County Fairgrounds and with more than 43,000 books donated and more than 28,000 rehomed. More than 1300 attendees came from all over Northeast PA as well as neighboring states of Rhode Island and Vermont to find reading material of all kinds,

This year’s event was coordinated by Jessica Kjera. Volunteer coordinators Jean Kammer and Linda Lohner worked with more than 150 volunteers donating 813 hours of their personal time. Many of the volunteers return year after year. Some of these volunteers include SEEDS Board Members, but most of them are avid readers with a sincere love of books, and recycling.

The books that are donated are then sorted by topic for easy reference, such as arts and crafts, history, business, and a large assortment of non-fiction. The children’s book section is always a popular stop for families looking to expand their children’s library at no cost. At the end of the Book Share, the books not taken are either recycled or shipped to New Legacy Books in New Jersey. New Legacy is a company that resells books to raise funds for non-profits in their community.

Some of the comments from attendees:

“The set up is amazing. I love the variety here. I can always find something for all my interests. Thank you for all that you do!”

“We appreciate the organization that goes into this. We find so much good material for our children.”

Along with the generous donations from attendees at the event, SEEDS thanked its annual sponsors for 2026 which include WVIA, Buselli Solutions, Brookfield Renewable, Grimm Construction Inc., Turano Insurance, Nature’s Grace, Dirlam Brothers Lumber Company, The Dime Bank, RE/MAX Wayne, Woodloch, Citizens Savings Bank, and Platform Industries. The Book Share also received a generous donation from AllOne Charities to support the event.

The dates for 2027 are already set for Sept. 18 and 19 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to start collecting their books now. For more information on how to help support the Book Share or sign up to get updates on next year’s event visit the SEEDS website at www.seedgroup.net.